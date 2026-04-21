AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.76, but opened at $73.29. AXT shares last traded at $74.6940, with a volume of 9,264,822 shares traded.

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AXT News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AXT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised proceeds are earmarked to expand indium phosphide production capacity in Beijing — a strategic investment that could support longer‑term revenue growth in photonics/laser markets. AXT (AXTI) Stock Tumbles 12% Following $550M Share Offering Announcement

Raised proceeds are earmarked to expand indium phosphide production capacity in Beijing — a strategic investment that could support longer‑term revenue growth in photonics/laser markets. Neutral Sentiment: The offering was priced at $64.25 per share for 8,560,311 shares, with an underwriter option to purchase up to 1,284,046 additional shares — factual deal terms that determine dilution and proceeds. AXT Stock Slides As $550 Million Share Sale Raises Dilution Concerns

The offering was priced at $64.25 per share for 8,560,311 shares, with an underwriter option to purchase up to 1,284,046 additional shares — factual deal terms that determine dilution and proceeds. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction is negative: the sizable offering raises near‑term dilution concerns and prompted an immediate share selloff (large premarket/after‑hours moves and heavy trading). The company also recently missed quarterly EPS and revenue estimates and reports negative margins/ROE, which amplifies investor worry about near‑term profitability. AXT stock tumbles 9% on public offering announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AXT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on AXT in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, January 9th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on AXT in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded AXT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXT

AXT Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.07 and a beta of 1.51.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). AXT had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $23.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. Analysts expect that AXT Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AXT

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,905 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $1,938,082.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,275,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,337,520.64. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Chang sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 72,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,224. The trade was a 21.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 502,278 shares of company stock worth $21,196,754. Insiders own 5.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the third quarter worth $458,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the third quarter worth $729,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AXT by 2,404.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 574,828 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 551,876 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in AXT by 2,333,600.0% in the third quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 23,337 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in AXT in the third quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company's stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc NASDAQ: AXTI is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT's product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

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