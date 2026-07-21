AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.83, but opened at $52.34. AXT shares last traded at $51.97, with a volume of 1,514,294 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXTI shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AXT from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Northland Securities set a $125.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXT presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXT

AXT Stock Up 13.7%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -178.17 and a beta of 1.86.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.22 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%.AXT has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AXT Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jesse Chen sold 6,172 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $711,261.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,691. The trade was a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Chang sold 8,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $926,379.61. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,165 shares in the company, valued at $7,244,393.05. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,636 shares of company stock valued at $27,789,677. Insiders own 5.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AXT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AXT in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company's stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc NASDAQ: AXTI is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT's product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

Further Reading

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