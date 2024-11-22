AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Price Up 0.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK - Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $58.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AZEK traded as high as $50.75 and last traded at $50.03. Approximately 964,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,695,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of AZEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in AZEK by 183.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in AZEK by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 5,452.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

