Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,280 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target indicates a potential upside of 13.32% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,500 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 1,360 to GBX 1,440 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,405.

Shares of BAB traded up GBX 1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,129.57. 1,173,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,660,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,207.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,088.70. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 478.70 and a one year high of GBX 1,332.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 28.50 EPS for the quarter. Babcock International Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 44.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Babcock International Group will post 41.4298019 earnings per share for the current year.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

