Babcock (NYSE:BW) Hits New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Babcock (NYSE:BW - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $16.9240, with a volume of 1366060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BW shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Babcock to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Babcock from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Babcock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Babcock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Babcock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BW

Babcock Trading Up 7.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52.

Babcock (NYSE:BW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $179.10 million.

Insider Transactions at Babcock

In related news, major shareholder Brc Group Holdings, Inc. sold 1,155,382 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $10,398,438.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,656,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,079,591.68. The trade was a 0.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Babcock by 93.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 395,945 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 190,814 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Babcock by 49.2% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,574,848 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 849,602 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 127,382 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 46,884 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Babcock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc NYSE: BW is a specialized provider of energy and environmental technologies and services serving power generation and heavy industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and maintains critical components and systems that support the safe and efficient operation of both fossil-fuel and renewable power facilities. Its core offerings include industrial and utility boilers, environmental control systems for emissions reduction, and aftermarket support services ranging from inspection and maintenance to spare parts management.

In addition to its boiler and emissions control portfolio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises delivers lifecycle solutions aimed at enhancing plant performance and compliance.

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