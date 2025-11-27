Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$77.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock traded up C$1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$73.56. 47,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.49. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.86. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of C$33.62 and a 12-month high of C$76.32.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$330.48 million during the quarter. Badger Infrastructure Solutions had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Research analysts expect that Badger Infrastructure Solutions will post 3.3008403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America's provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank.

