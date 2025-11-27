Free Trial
Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Given a C$84.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • National Bankshares set a C$84.00 price target and an "outperform" rating on Badger Infrastructure Solutions, implying about a 14.36% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with five Buy and one Hold, a consensus price target of C$77.14, and several firms (TD, Stifel, Canaccord) recently raising their targets.
  • Shares traded at C$73.45 mid-day (market cap C$2.48B), the stock has a P/E of 40.36, and the company reported last-quarter EPS of C$0.86 on C$330.48M in revenue.
  • Five stocks we like better than Badger Infrastructure Solutions.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI - Get Free Report) has been given a C$84.00 price target by investment analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bankshares' target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BDGI. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$70.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$77.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of BDGI traded up C$1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$73.45. 40,967 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.86. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of C$33.62 and a 12 month high of C$76.32. The stock has a market cap of C$2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Badger Infrastructure Solutions had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.71%.The company had revenue of C$330.48 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Badger Infrastructure Solutions will post 3.3008403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America's provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank.

Analyst Recommendations for Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

