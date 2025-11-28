Free Trial
Bae Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Bae Systems logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading volume surged 213% to 1,348,953 shares on the latest session while the stock traded at $85.71, down about 0.8% from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment is positive: recent coverage and upgrades from Erste, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies contribute to a consensus of five Buys, one Hold and one Sell (average rating: "Moderate Buy").
  • Institutional activity is mixed: several funds added or started positions in the quarter but overall hedge fund/institutional ownership remains very low at about 0.21%, and the stock trades below its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages near $100.
Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,348,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the previous session's volume of 430,443 shares.The stock last traded at $85.71 and had previously closed at $86.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAESY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank began coverage on Bae Systems in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bae Systems in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bae Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Bae Systems Stock Down 0.8%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day moving average of $100.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bae Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Bae Systems during the third quarter valued at about $5,531,000. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bae Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,845 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Bae Systems by 73.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Bae Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Bae Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 65,230 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Bae Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

