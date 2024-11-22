Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $130.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Baidu traded as low as $79.16 and last traded at $79.82, with a volume of 649246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.63.

Get Baidu alerts: Sign Up

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Baidu from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Baidu from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Baidu from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $126.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Baidu

Institutional Trading of Baidu

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 630.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter worth $67,000.

Baidu Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Before you consider Baidu, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Baidu wasn't on the list.

While Baidu currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here