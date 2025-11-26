Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Stock Price Down 0.4% - Time to Sell?

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 214.50 and last traded at GBX 225. 112,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,077,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226.
Bakkavor Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 219.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 220.39.
Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bakkavor Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bakkavor Group plc will post 11.5761689 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bakkavor Group
(Get Free Report
)
We are the leading provider of fresh prepared food in the UK, and our presence in the US positions the Group well in this high-growth market. We leverage our consumer insight and scale to provide innovative food that offers quality, choice, convenience, and freshness. Around 14,900 colleagues operate from 31 sites in our two markets supplying a portfolio of c.2,000 products across meals, pizza & bread, salads and desserts to leading grocery retailers in the UK and US.
Recommended Stories
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Bakkavor Group, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bakkavor Group wasn't on the list.
While Bakkavor Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
We are about to experience the greatest A.I. boom in stock market history...
Thanks to a pivotal economic catalyst, specific tech stocks will skyrocket just like they did during the "dot com" boom in the 1990s.
That’s why, we’ve hand-selected 7 tiny tech disruptor stocks positioned to surge.
Right now, we’re staring down the barrel of a true once-in-a-lifetime moment. As an investment opportunity, this kind of breakthrough doesn't come along every day.
- The first pick is a tiny under-the-radar A.I. stock that's trading for just $3.00. This company already has 98 registered patents for cutting-edge voice and sound recognition technology... And has lined up major partnerships with some of the biggest names in the auto, tech, and music industry... plus many more.
- The second pick presents an affordable avenue to bolster EVs and AI development…. Analysts are calling this stock a “buy” right now and predict a high price target of $19.20, substantially more than its current $6 trading price.
- Our final and favorite pick is generating a brand-new kind of AI. It's believed this tech will be bigger than the current well-known leader in this industry… Analysts predict this innovative tech is gearing up to create a tidal wave of new wealth, fueling a $15.7 TRILLION market boom.
And the window to get in on the ground-floor — maximizing profit potential from this expected market surge — is closing quickly...
Simply enter your email below to get the names and tickers of the 7 small stocks with potential to make investors very, very happy.
Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.