Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Stock Price Down 0.4% - Time to Sell?

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 214.50 and last traded at GBX 225. 112,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,077,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226.

Bakkavor Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 219.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 220.39.

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bakkavor Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bakkavor Group plc will post 11.5761689 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bakkavor Group

We are the leading provider of fresh prepared food in the UK, and our presence in the US positions the Group well in this high-growth market. We leverage our consumer insight and scale to provide innovative food that offers quality, choice, convenience, and freshness. Around 14,900 colleagues operate from 31 sites in our two markets supplying a portfolio of c.2,000 products across meals, pizza & bread, salads and desserts to leading grocery retailers in the UK and US.

