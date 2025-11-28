Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access for 5 Weeks at $5
Claim Your Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Stock Price Up 7.3% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Bakkt logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bakkt (BKKT) shares rose 7.3% intraday to a high of $16.53 and last traded at $15.9750, on about 476,977 shares—approximately 61% below its average daily volume.
  • Analysts are split (one Buy, one Sell), resulting in a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.
  • The company is unprofitable (P/E -3.06) with a market cap near $490 million and a high beta of 5.84, and institutional investors own roughly 11.11% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Bakkt.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.53 and last traded at $15.9750. Approximately 476,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,235,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Bakkt from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bakkt currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Bakkt

Bakkt Stock Up 5.5%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $489.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 5.84.

Institutional Trading of Bakkt

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bakkt during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bakkt by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bakkt in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bakkt

(Get Free Report)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bakkt Right Now?

Before you consider Bakkt, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bakkt wasn't on the list.

While Bakkt currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Enter your email to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Nvidia x 1,000,000
Nvidia x 1,000,000
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines