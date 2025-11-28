Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Stock Price Up 7.3% - Still a Buy?

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.53 and last traded at $15.9750. Approximately 476,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,235,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Bakkt from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bakkt currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Bakkt Stock Up 5.5%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $489.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 5.84.

Institutional Trading of Bakkt

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bakkt during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bakkt by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bakkt in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

