Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,517 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,573 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $24,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,752,471 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $432,356,000 after purchasing an additional 512,591 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $799,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $71.51 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $150.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average of $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Uber Technologies's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

