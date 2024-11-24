Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,061 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Visa were worth $23,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Visa by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 32,460 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 404,914 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $111,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 58,655 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $15,299,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $321.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $321.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $309.92 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.61 and a 52-week high of $312.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.52 and a 200 day moving average of $277.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Visa's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 94.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here