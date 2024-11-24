Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,978 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 1.4% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $25,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shellback Capital LP increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $53,979,000. Optas LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 318.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $3,256,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $758,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.27.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.66 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm's revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

