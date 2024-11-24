Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,973 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.9% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $35,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.5% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 230.0% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 66 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $880.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $908.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.15, for a total transaction of $3,921,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,091,512.30. This trade represents a 30.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,983.70. This trade represents a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,016 shares of company stock valued at $9,826,115 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $964.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $901.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $865.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $582.83 and a 52-week high of $976.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

