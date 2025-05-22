Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.82, but opened at $21.23. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 85,592 shares trading hands.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Banco BBVA Argentina in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $667.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.69 billion. Analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 17.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,265 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,852,539 shares of the bank's stock valued at $33,568,000 after purchasing an additional 435,692 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,346,539 shares of the bank's stock worth $60,639,000 after purchasing an additional 888,235 shares during the period. NWI Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 66.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the bank's stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

