Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.69, but opened at $9.43. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 201,151 shares.

Get BBVA alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBVA shares. Citigroup raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3244 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria's previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 109,672 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the bank's stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the bank's stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the bank's stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 42,654 shares of the bank's stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company's stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria wasn't on the list.

While Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here