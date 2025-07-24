Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.250-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.247. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Bancorp Stock Up 0.2%

TBBK traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $69.62. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,379,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business's 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average is $54.16. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 27.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised Bancorp from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "market perform" rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bancorp to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBBK

Institutional Trading of Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 15.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the bank's stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,183 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,696 shares of the bank's stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 37,993 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,173 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 147,523 shares of the bank's stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Bancorp currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here