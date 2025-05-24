Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Announces Dividend of $0.54

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5386 per share by the bank on Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a 100.2% increase from Bank Hapoalim B.M.'s previous dividend of $0.27.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BKHYY opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business's 50-day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.99. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $84.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

