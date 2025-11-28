Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access for 5 Weeks at $5
Claim Your Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Bank Hapoalim logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Bank Hapoalim hit a new 52-week high of $112.00 on Friday, rising about 2.6% on light volume (352 shares traded).
  • In the latest quarter the bank reported EPS of $2.68 on revenue of $1.99 billion, with a 14.21% return on equity and a 20.12% net margin.
  • The firm disclosed a dividend of $0.9362 (ex-dividend date Dec. 1, payable Dec. 18) and was recently upgraded by Zacks to a Hold; the payout ratio is 37.82%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Shares of Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $112.00 and last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.2970.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on BKHYY

Bank Hapoalim Stock Up 2.6%

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $100.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.19. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 20.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter.

Bank Hapoalim Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.9362 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 266.0%. Bank Hapoalim's payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Bank Hapoalim Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bank Hapoalim Right Now?

Before you consider Bank Hapoalim, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank Hapoalim wasn't on the list.

While Bank Hapoalim currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Ride The A.I. Megaboom Cover
7 Stocks to Ride The A.I. Megaboom


We are about to experience the greatest A.I. boom in stock market history...

Thanks to a pivotal economic catalyst, specific tech stocks will skyrocket just like they did during the "dot com" boom in the 1990s.

That’s why, we’ve hand-selected 7 tiny tech disruptor stocks positioned to surge.

  1. The first pick is a tiny under-the-radar A.I. stock that's trading for just $3.00. This company already has 98 registered patents for cutting-edge voice and sound recognition technology... And has lined up major partnerships with some of the biggest names in the auto, tech, and music industry... plus many more.
  2. The second pick presents an affordable avenue to bolster EVs and AI development…. Analysts are calling this stock a “buy” right now and predict a high price target of $19.20, substantially more than its current $6 trading price.
  3. Our final and favorite pick is generating a brand-new kind of AI. It's believed this tech will be bigger than the current well-known leader in this industry… Analysts predict this innovative tech is gearing up to create a tidal wave of new wealth, fueling a $15.7 TRILLION market boom.

Right now, we’re staring down the barrel of a true once-in-a-lifetime moment. As an investment opportunity, this kind of breakthrough doesn't come along every day.

And the window to get in on the ground-floor — maximizing profit potential from this expected market surge — is closing quickly...

Simply enter your email below to get the names and tickers of the 7 small stocks with potential to make investors very, very happy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Larry’s Unexpected Black Friday Move
Larry’s Unexpected Black Friday Move
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines