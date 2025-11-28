Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $112.00 and last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.2970.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $100.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.19. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 20.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.9362 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 266.0%. Bank Hapoalim's payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

