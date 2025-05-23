Bank of America Boosts Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $27.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the oil and gas producer's stock. Bank of America's price objective points to a potential upside of 13.20% from the company's previous close.

Get Comstock Resources alerts: Sign Up

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Trading set a $13.00 price target on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRK

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRK traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 422,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.46. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.14. The company's 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $512.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.99 million. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 26.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 65,289 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $8,719,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,868 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 437,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 55,236 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comstock Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comstock Resources wasn't on the list.

While Comstock Resources currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here