Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,363 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 41,056 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.7% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 839.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in Bank of America by 525.9% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 11,422,560 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $465,811,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 835,908,435 shares in the company, valued at $34,088,345,979.30. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,063.60. The trade was a 48.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,094,698 shares of company stock worth $3,876,350,805. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a "neutral" rating to an "accumulate" rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.26.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $360.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. Bank of America's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America's payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

