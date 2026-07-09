Bank of America Cuts Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $240.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM had its target price dropped by Bank of America from $302.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the mining company's stock. Bank of America's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.71% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$304.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $237.92.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $144.83 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $115.19 and a 12 month high of $255.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company's fifty day moving average price is $171.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.34.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 39.46%.The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,266 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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