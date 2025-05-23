Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the oil and natural gas company's stock. Bank of America's price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.98% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $190.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $193.09.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 697,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,428. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.34 and a 200 day moving average of $157.03. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $896,802.30. This represents a 53.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van't sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company's stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

