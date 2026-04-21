Bank of America Increases CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $88.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Bank of America's target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.15% from the company's current price.

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CMS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Williams Trading set a $80.00 price target on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut CMS Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.21.

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CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.13 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.54%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $312,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 70,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,528,514.10. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.70 per share, for a total transaction of $153,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,382.30. This represents a 260.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 20,664 shares of company stock worth $1,579,506 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 356 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,562 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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