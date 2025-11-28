Bank of America Increases Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Price Target to $19.00

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Bank of America's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Keros Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Keros Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. 306,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,945. The company has a market capitalization of $531.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business's 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $72.37.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.93. Keros Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 26.12%.The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. The business's revenue was up 3585.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc sold 5,389,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $95,659,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 sold 4,787,331 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $84,975,125.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,058,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,297 shares of the company's stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 36,360 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 163.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,266 shares of the company's stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 38.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,606 shares of the company's stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 205,022 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

