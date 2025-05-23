Bank of America Increases Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $25.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Bank of America's price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.26% from the company's previous close.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts: Sign Up

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Williams Trading set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of MGY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 405,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,660. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros purchased 2,500 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,676,802.60. This trade represents a 0.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company's stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,090 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company's stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Magnolia Oil & Gas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Magnolia Oil & Gas wasn't on the list.

While Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here