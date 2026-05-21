Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $260.00 to $257.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the home improvement retailer's stock. Bank of America's price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.16% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Lowe's Companies from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $296.00 to $292.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $278.86.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Up 1.3%

Lowe's Companies stock opened at $221.25 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $236.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.40. Lowe's Companies has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $293.06. The stock has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe's Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 3,723 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Lowe's Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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