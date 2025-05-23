Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Price

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the oil and gas producer's stock. Bank of America's target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.81% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VNOM. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Viper Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Viper Energy Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Viper Energy stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.74. 214,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,084. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $56.76.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.99 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 735 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company's stock.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

