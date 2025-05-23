Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Price

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America's price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the company's current price.

Get Dollar General alerts: Sign Up

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Dollar General from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Melius upgraded shares of Dollar General from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DG

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.78. 863,179 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,012,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $145.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.27. The stock's 50-day moving average is $90.57 and its 200 day moving average is $80.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. Dollar General's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,433,202 shares of the company's stock worth $2,324,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,917 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,770,542 shares of the company's stock worth $1,122,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,361,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $405,425,000 after purchasing an additional 118,204 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,433,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,197,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $369,081,000 after buying an additional 155,966 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dollar General, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dollar General wasn't on the list.

While Dollar General currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here