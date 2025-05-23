Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Stock Price

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America's price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.03% from the stock's current price.

Get Permian Resources alerts: Sign Up

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE PR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. 2,903,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,673,481. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.37 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William J. Quinn purchased 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $6,535,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 812,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,618,447.03. This represents a 160.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $38,288.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $822,525.36. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,685 shares of company stock valued at $135,687 in the last quarter. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Permian Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,339,873 shares of the company's stock worth $62,407,000 after acquiring an additional 176,320 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,905 shares of the company's stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 72,726 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 620,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 459,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,742 shares of the company's stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Permian Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Permian Resources wasn't on the list.

While Permian Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here