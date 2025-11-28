Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Up 1.3% - Here's What Happened

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)'s share price rose 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.94 and last traded at $53.6950. Approximately 18,920,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 40,124,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded Bank of America to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $392.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,176,755 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,982,863,000 after buying an additional 403,652 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Bank of America by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,448,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,091,641,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,677,988 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,717,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,007,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960,086 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

