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Bank of America Raises Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $185.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
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Key Points

  • Bank of America raised its price target on Amphenol to $185 from $180 and kept a buy rating, implying about 16.8% upside from the current share price.
  • Amphenol has seen broad analyst support overall, with 14 Buy ratings and just 1 Hold; the consensus target price is $180.40.
  • The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, with $1.06 EPS on $7.62 billion in revenue, both above estimates, and revenue jumped 58.4% year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the electronics maker's stock. Bank of America's target price points to a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $180.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:APH opened at $158.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $95.19 and a 1-year high of $178.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.42 and a 200 day moving average of $143.08. The firm has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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