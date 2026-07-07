Bank of America Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "underperform" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the software company's stock. Bank of America's price target points to a potential downside of 12.87% from the stock's previous close.

ADBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $275.00.

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Adobe Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $218.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The firm's 50-day moving average is $232.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.53. Adobe has a 1 year low of $190.12 and a 1 year high of $386.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,046.25. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,275,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,981,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,994 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Adobe by 8,006.6% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,593,506 shares of the software company's stock worth $562,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,849 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 55.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company's stock worth $912,705,000 after acquiring an additional 920,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,711,583,000 after acquiring an additional 742,646 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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