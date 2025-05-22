Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS - Get Free Report) NYSE: BNS had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.68% from the company's previous close.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts: Sign Up

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNS. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities set a C$81.00 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$76.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

BNS stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$71.51. 648,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,847,389. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$60.68 and a 1-year high of C$80.14. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$68.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$72.46. The firm has a market cap of C$87.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of Nova Scotia, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of Nova Scotia wasn't on the list.

While Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here