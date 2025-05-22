Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.13.

Get Bank OZK alerts: Sign Up

A number of research firms have recently commented on OZK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on Bank OZK

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company's stock.

Bank OZK Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $44.88 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $409.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Bank OZK's dividend payout ratio is 28.20%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank OZK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank OZK wasn't on the list.

While Bank OZK currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here