Bank Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - July 26th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Citigroup are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded banking institutions that give investors fractional ownership in commercial, retail or investment banks. Their market value and dividend payouts are driven by factors such as interest-rate movements, loan performance, fee income and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $566.37. 30,579,821 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,473,144. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $567.70. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $539.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.46. 5,918,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,347,400. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $299.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,537,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,283,003. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.25. The company has a market cap of $179.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

