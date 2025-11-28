Free Trial
MarketBeat All Access: The Black Friday Deal Your Portfolio Wants
Unlock 5 Weeks for $5
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Bank Stocks To Follow Today - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Charles Schwab (SCHW) are MarketBeat’s three bank stocks to watch today, selected because they recorded the highest dollar trading volume among bank stocks in recent days.
  • Bank stocks are particularly sensitive to macro factors—interest rates, loan defaults, deposit flows, and regulatory conditions—so their values tend to move with economic cycles and monetary policy shifts.
  • MarketBeat provides dedicated research reports and related coverage for each of these firms for readers seeking deeper analysis and the latest news on JPM, BAC, and SCHW.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, and Charles Schwab are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded banking institutions that give investors partial ownership and entitlement to any dividends and capital gains from the bank’s performance. Their value is driven by factors such as interest rates, loan defaults, deposit flows, and regulatory conditions, making them particularly sensitive to economic cycles and monetary policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. Right Now?

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Enter your email address to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Larry’s Unexpected Black Friday Move
Larry’s Unexpected Black Friday Move
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
5 Stocks Congress Is Buying for the AI Boom
5 Stocks Congress Is Buying for the AI Boom
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Fed Decision Day — What Today’s Move Means for Stocks
Fed Decision Day — What Today’s Move Means for Stocks
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines