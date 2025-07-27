Bank Stocks To Keep An Eye On - July 27th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup, Wells Fargo & Company, and Bank of America are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares in publicly traded banking and financial institutions, representing partial ownership in those companies. Investors buy bank stocks to participate in the institution’s profits, typically through dividend payments and potential stock‐price appreciation. Because banks are heavily regulated and sensitive to interest‐rate changes, their share prices often reflect shifts in monetary policy and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $566.37. 30,579,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,473,144. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $567.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $298.46. 5,918,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,347,400. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $299.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $829.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.88.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.04. The company's stock had a trading volume of 13,537,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,283,003. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $179.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.27.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.25. The company's stock had a trading volume of 14,071,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,653,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $274.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.61. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $84.83.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.47. 24,453,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,373,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $365.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.74. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $49.31.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

