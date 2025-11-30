Free Trial
Bank Stocks To Research - November 30th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener flagged JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Charles Schwab as the three bank stocks to watch today because they had the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • Bank-stock performance is primarily driven by interest rates and net interest margin, loan credit quality, regulatory capital rules, and fee income, making these stocks popular for dividend-seeking investors and exposure to the economic cycle.
  • All three are large, diversified financial firms—JPMorgan (consumer banking, commercial & investment bank, asset & wealth management), Bank of America (consumer banking, GWIM, global banking & markets), and Charles Schwab (investor and advisor services)—and MarketBeat offers research reports on each.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, and Charles Schwab are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded banking institutions that give investors an ownership stake in commercial, savings, and other deposit-taking financial firms. Their performance is driven by factors like interest rates and net interest margin, loan credit quality, regulatory capital rules, and fee income, making them a common choice for dividend-seeking investors and for exposure to the economic cycle. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

