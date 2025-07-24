Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) VP Jason E. Estes Sells 1,879 Shares

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN - Get Free Report) VP Jason E. Estes sold 1,879 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $89,402.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 75,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,224.38. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bank7 Stock Down 2.4%

BSVN traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.14. 24,185 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,391. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.08. Bank7 Corp. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $50.26.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 31.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BSVN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank7 from $50.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank7 from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company's stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank7 by 11.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 during the first quarter worth about $644,000. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

