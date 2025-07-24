Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) VP Jason E. Estes Sells 819 Shares

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN - Get Free Report) VP Jason E. Estes sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $40,171.95. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 78,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,149.70. The trade was a 1.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BSVN traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.14. 24,185 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,391. The business's 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41. Bank7 Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 31.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank7 from $50.50 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank7 from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,773 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

