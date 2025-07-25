Barclays Boosts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $120.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's target price points to a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock's previous close.

VC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visteon from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Baird R W raised Visteon from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Visteon from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $115.33.

Visteon Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.40. 196,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,922. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.21. Visteon has a one year low of $65.10 and a one year high of $117.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.35. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visteon will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,838 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,086,925.70. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,909,217 shares of the company's stock worth $258,106,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 19.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,727,731 shares of the company's stock worth $134,106,000 after buying an additional 279,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Visteon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,210,198 shares of the company's stock worth $93,936,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Visteon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,715 shares of the company's stock worth $80,621,000 after buying an additional 45,058 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Visteon by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,068 shares of the company's stock worth $74,886,000 after buying an additional 124,897 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

