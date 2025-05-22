VF (NYSE:VFC) Given a $16.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

VF (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) has been given a $16.00 price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the textile maker's stock. Barclays's price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.42% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of VF from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of VF from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.95.

NYSE VFC opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11. VF has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. VF had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company's revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VF will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 1,355.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404,405 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 376,615 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,874,781 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $83,153,000 after acquiring an additional 211,440 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 928,753 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 92,174 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of VF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,410 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 48,151 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

