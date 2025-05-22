Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Price

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. Barclays's target price points to a potential upside of 30.90% from the company's current price.

Get Vipshop alerts: Sign Up

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Vipshop from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIPS

Vipshop Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.52. 772,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,230. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. Vipshop has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $17.94.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Vipshop had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 15,755 shares of the technology company's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,607 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company's stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company's stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vipshop, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vipshop wasn't on the list.

While Vipshop currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here