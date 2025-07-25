Barclays Raises Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Price Target to $60.00

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the business services provider's stock. Barclays's price target indicates a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rollins from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.20.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE:ROL remained flat at $58.03 during midday trading on Friday. 528,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rollins has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The company had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Rollins's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rollins will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $108,613.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,150,103.12. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 662,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,784,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,542,898 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,592 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Rollins by 389.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,770,131 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $128,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,859 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $81,747,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $395,819,000 after buying an additional 1,282,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company's stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

