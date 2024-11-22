B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given a 570.00 Price Target at Barclays

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME - Get Free Report) has been given a 570.00 target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 18th. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, June 28th. Peel Hunt set a 650.00 price objective on B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a 685.00 target price on the stock. Goodbody set a 660.00 target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a 600.00 price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 562.89 ($7.09).

B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) on Friday, hitting GBX 346.30 ($4.36). The company had a trading volume of 5,004,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 400.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 450.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total transaction of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

