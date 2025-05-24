Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.05.

B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded Barrick Gold from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,193 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE B opened at $19.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Barrick Gold's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Barrick Gold announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the gold and copper producer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX. In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

