Barrington Research Reiterates "Outperform" Rating for Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

Marcus (NYSE:MCS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research's price target indicates a potential upside of 47.84% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley began coverage on Marcus in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marcus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Marcus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Marcus has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.25 million, a P/E ratio of -49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Marcus had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $148.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Marcus will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 2,908.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marcus during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 407,500.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Stories

