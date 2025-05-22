Bath & Body Works (BBWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect Bath & Body Works to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Bath & Body Works has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.430 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.600 EPS.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts: Sign Up

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. On average, analysts expect Bath & Body Works to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 6.9%

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bath & Body Works's payout ratio is 21.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBWI

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 28,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 87,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 562,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,063,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America's Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bath & Body Works, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bath & Body Works wasn't on the list.

While Bath & Body Works currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here